Telangana: Maoists condemn drone and helicopter attacks on Chhattisgarh villages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

The attacks were going on since 6 am on Friday on Bhattum, Kavurugatta, Meenagatta, Jabbagatta villages in the forest area targetting crop fields and hillocks

Kothagudem: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) Dakshin Sub Zonal Bureau Spokesperson Samata alleged that security forces were bombing villages IN Dakshin Bastar Pamed in Chhattisgarh with drones and helicopters.

The attacks were going on since 6 am on Friday on Bhattum, Kavurugatta, Meenagatta, Jabbagatta villages in the forest area targetting crop fields and hillocks. The attacks were carried out at the directions of union Home Minister Amit Shah, Samata said in a statement issued here on Friday.

As it was the time of Mahua flowers blossoming villagers were gathering near the fields to pick the flowers. They were panicked with bombing and firing from the sky, Samata said.

During his visit to Karanpur camp near Jagdalpur and to Pottong camp near Kishtaram on March 25, Shah had insisted on eradicating the Maoist party. He motivated the police and paramilitary forces officers to eliminate the Maoists.

Since then attacks on people have been going on, Samata said.