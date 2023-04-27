Maoists take responsibility for Aranpur IED blast in Chhattisgarh

the outlawed CPI (Maoist)'s Darbha Division Committee secretary Sainath asked the police to stand by adivasis being subjugated by the State and Central governments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja visited Aranpur in Dantewada district and inspected the blast site on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Taking responsibility for the IED blast that killed 10 DRG jawans and a civilian driver at Aranpur in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, the outlawed CPI (Maoist)’s Darbha Division Committee secretary Sainath asked the police to stand by adivasis being subjugated by the State and Central governments.

In a statement released to the media on Thursday, he accused the security forces of committing violence against adivasis and looting them. He congratulated the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) for attacking the DRG jawans as a response against such violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was aiming to eliminate the Maoists before the 2024 Parliament elections and as part of that lakhs of police personnel, paramilitary, commando forces like NSG, DRG, CoBRA were being deployed in Bastar region to wage war against the public, Sainath said.

He said the entire Bastar region was converted into a military cantonment and told the police that the Maoists were not fighting against them but against the capitalist and imperialist forces and the State and Central governments that were supporting them.

Police were being used as pawns in targeting the people who were fighting against looting of natural resources in Bastar region. PM Narendra Modi’s friend Gautam Adani’s assets reached Rs.40 lakh crore in 2022, Sainath said while appealing to police not to fight to protect the interests of such capitalists.

He also appealed to youngsters in Chhattisgarh not to join police forces but to choose some other government departments where they could work with self-respect and support suppressed sections.

Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja visits Aranpur blast site

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja visited Aranpur and inspected the blast site on Thursday after paying homage to the deceased DRG jawans. He was accompanied by ADG (naxal operations) Vivekanand Sinha, Bastar IG Sundarraj Pattilingam, Dantewada DIG Kamlochan Kashyap, Dantewada SP Siddharth Tiwari and CRPF officials.

Also Read 10 jawans, civilian driver killed in IED explosion in Chhattisgarh