Child falls into borewell in Delhi, rescue operation underway

Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said that initial message "was received at around 1 a.m. that a person had fallen in the water treatment plant following which teams along with five tenders were rushed to the spot which is DJB, Keshopur Mandi".

New Delhi: A child fell in a 40 to 50 feet deep borewell in west Delhi, a fire department official said on Sunday, adding that NDRF has reached the spot and rescue operation was underway.

“At 2:45 a.m. a message was given by the team that a child had fallen in a 40 to 50 feet deep borewell pipe (diameter 1.5 feet),” said Atul Garg.

“Now the NDRF team has reached the scene along with Inspector-in-charge Veer Pratap Singh from NDRF. They will soon start rescue operations by digging a new borewell parallel to the borewell in which the child has fallen.

“This is a lengthy process so a team from the fire department will be on spot too,” said Garg.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that after receiving a police control room call at Vikaspuri police station, a police team rushed to the spot.

“NDRF team has also been called to the spot. Efforts are being made to take the person out. Identity or other details about the person, who has fallen, are not available as of now,” the DCP added.

More details were awaited.