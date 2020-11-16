‘Children are the real strength of a nation’

By | Published: 7:35 pm 4:47 pm

Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally organised a virtual assembly to mark Children’s Day on November 14, which is celebrated as a tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Students of grades V, VI and VII joined the online session in large numbers. Students shared their views on the importance of the day. They recalled the contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru in various sectors as the first PM of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, teachers said that every child is important and has his/her talent. Teachers paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru saying that he was a strong advocate for children’s education and believed that a newly independent India could only prosper alongside the prosperity of its children. He was of the firm belief that children were the real strength of a nation and the foundation of society, teachers at the event opined.

Various activities, games and fun-filled programmes were organised for students which added fun and frolic. Students came in beautiful and colourful dresses and so did teachers. Cultural and literary activities were conducted to mark the day.

