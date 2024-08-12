| Children Of Pochamma Thanda Ask Govt For Pucca Road To Village

12 August 2024

Medak: Children from the Juvvi Pochamma thanda in Narsapur mandal made a video urging Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to lay a road to their village so that they could go to their school in the neighbouring village.

The video made by the school children went viral on social media. The students were seen wading through the water-stagnated, muddy road holding each other for support.

The village had nearly a population of 350 and 180 voters. However, it had no proper road.

As many parents preferred to admit their children in private and government hostels in Narsapur town since walking along the road became a tough task, the children made the video urging the Chief Minister to lay a pucca road to their village to help them attend school regularly.

The students said they could not stay in hostels because they wanted to be with their parents.