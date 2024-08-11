| China Pip Usa To Go On Top Of Paris Olympics Medal Tally India On 71st

China pip USA to go on top of Paris Olympics medal tally, India on 71st

Host France slips to fifth place with 62 medals, including 16 gold, 24 silver and 22 bronze

By IANS Published Date - 11 August 2024, 12:16 PM

Gold medalist Liu Huanhua of China celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 102kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics. — Photo:AP

Paris: China moved past USA to sit on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally, enter the concluding day of the Games on Sunday with 39 golds, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals.

The USA, on the other hand, with 122 medals, including 38 gold, 42 silver, and as many bronze medals, are placed second. Australia are on third with a total of 50 medals, including 18 gold, 18 silver and 14 bronze. Japan, however, jumped to fourth with 18 gold, 12 silver, 13 bronze for a total of 43 medals.

Host France slipped to fifth place with 62 medals, including 16 gold, 24 silver and 22 bronze. Britain moved out of top-5, having 14 gold, 22 silver and 27 bronze for a total of 63 medals. India, with a silver and five bronze medals, slipped to 61st position.