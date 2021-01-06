Chingari join hands with Dekko to introduce infotainment

“Our aim is to provide a seamless experience to our millions of users to keep themselves updated with the events occurring around the world along with creating and watching interesting content,” Sumit Ghosh, Co -Founder and CEO of Chingari, said

By | Published: 4:52 pm

New Delhi: Homegrown short-video sharing platform Chingari on Wednesday announced its collaboration with short-video news app Dekko to introduce infotainment to its users.

With this partnership, the short video-sharing platform is introducing a more accessible, shareable, and trusted news and information video content.

“Our aim is to provide a seamless experience to our millions of users to keep themselves updated with the events occurring around the world along with creating and watching interesting content,” Sumit Ghosh, Co -Founder and CEO of Chingari, said in a statement.

This tie-up is designed to specifically serve the Hindi speaking consumers across the globe.

Chingari intends to boost the content accessibility in various genres including politics, business, entertainment, international, technology and lifestyle for the news consumers of Dekko.

“With this partnership, we aim to fill the gap for high quality, credible short video news in the industry and reach millions of users,” said Co-founder and CEO of Dekko.

Dekko is an early-stage start-up which is focused to deliver trending news summarised in just 30 seconds for the Non-English-speaking audience.