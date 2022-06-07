Chinnaiah assumes charge of Mancherial DWO

Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Mancherial: Kotte Chinnaiah assumed charges as District Welfare Officer (DWO) of Mancherial district here on Monday evening. He was posted in place of M Uma Devi who was in-charge DWO and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Bellampalli. Chinnaiah, who was working with the office of the women development and child welfare department, Hyderabad was transferred, replacing Uma Devi. He said that he would take steps to ensure better quality nutritional supplement to lactating women, new mothers and children, besides improving performance of Anganwadi centres. He was congratulated by the officials of the department.

Uma Devi drew flak for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Rakesh, owner of an ambulance hired by the department to renew the agreement. Audio clips of the conservation between the driver and Uma Devi’s husband went viral on social media platforms. Rakesh submitted a petition to the Collector seeking action against the in-charge DWO. Collector Bharati Hollikeri issued a memo directing her to discharge duties from Bellampalli.