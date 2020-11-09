Megastar Chiranjeevi tests coronavirus positive

Took a test for COVID before resuming ‘Acharya’ shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home.

By | Published: 11:51 am 12:22 pm

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The actor himself posted about this on Twitter on Monday morning. The 65-year-old actor said he had taken the COVID-19 test before resuming the shooting of his upcoming movie Acharya.



“Took a test for COVID before resuming ‘Acharya’ shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home.

Request all those who met me in the last 5 days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon,” he tweeted.

Acharya is another big-budget movie that is being directed by Koratala Siva. The shooting came to a halt when the lockdown was announced in the month of March. The story revolves around Acharya, who is a Communist ideologue who takes on the system and corrupt officials. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the female lead.

