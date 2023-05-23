Chiru Leaks: Chiranjeevi shares pictures from shooting of Bholaa Shankar

Chiranjeevi is doing the remake of the Tamil film Vedhalam as Bholaa Shankar in Telugu in the direction of Meher Ramesh and producing under AK Entertainment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi has been leaking some important updates of his films in the last couple of years before they were planned to be announced by the production company. We witnessed Chiranjeevi leaking the title and a song from his last film Waltair Veerayya. Chiranjeevi is now continuing the same trend with his upcoming film Bholaa Shankar.

Chiranjeevi is doing the remake of the Tamil film Vedhalam as Bholaa Shankar in Telugu. Meher Ramesh is the director of the film. AK Entertainment is producing it. The film’s schedules are going at a quick pace. The film unit recently completed a song shooting in Kolkata backdrop in a set in Hyderabad. They now moved for the next song shooting to Switzerland.

Chiranjeevi today shared the pictures from the shooting of this foreign location song. The song is going to be a romantic number and Chiranjeevi is going to add his graceful steps alongside Tamannaah in the song. Chiru mentioned in his tweet that the song’s locations are going to attract the audience. Revealing all these details, Chiranjeevi named his tweet ‘Chiru Leaks’.

Bholaa Shankar was announced to be released on August 11 this year. The film will also have its release in Hindi. Keerthy Suresh played Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music.

స్విట్జర్లాండ్ 🇨🇭లో కళ్ళు చెదిరే అందాలతో మైమరిపించే లొకేషన్స్ లో భోళాశంకర్ కోసం తమన్నాతో ఆట పాట (Song Shoot ) ఎంతో ఆహ్లాదంగా జరిగింది! ఈ పాట ప్రేక్షకులందరినీ, మరింతగా అభిమానులందరినీ మెప్పిస్తుందని చెప్పగలను ! త్వరలోనే మరిన్ని సంగతులు పంచుకుందాం ! అప్పటివరకూ ఈ ‘చిరు… pic.twitter.com/VfT8Jx2QNC — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 23, 2023

– Kiran

Also Read Megastar Chiranjeevi signs his next two films with young directors