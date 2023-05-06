Megastar Chiranjeevi signs his next two films with young directors

Published Date - 01:30 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi is giving many chances to the young filmmakers in his second innings. Most of them are his fans, and the megastar is immensely enjoying their fanboy presentation of him on the big screen. After working with director Bobby for his last film, Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi now signs two more movies, even before his ongoing film Bhola Shankar is released.

Chiranjeevi is currently doing Bhola Shankar under the direction of Meher Ramesh. AK Entertainments is producing the film. Bhola Shankar will release on August 11 this year. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi lines up two more movies for 2024 release. And the interesting thing here is that the star hero is doing both movies simultaneously.

Megastar’s 156th film is going to be under the direction of Kalyan Krishna, who delivered success with Nagarjuna with the films Bangarraju and Soggade Chinninayana. Sushmita Konidela is going to produce this film under the banner of Konidela Production Company. There’s some interesting news from internal sources about this film that it will also star Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sreeleela as the second lead pair in the film. The female lead alongside Chiranjeevi is not yet decided.

Another Megastar film, Mega157, will be under UV Creations production. Vassishta, who delivered a blockbuster with Bimbisara, starring Kalyan Ram, will direct this film. The cast and crew for this film are still in talks.

It is very good to see Chiranjeevi working with youngsters and transferring his experience to the next generation. But what mega fans expect is that these films shouldn’t be remakes.