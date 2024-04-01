TeluguDMF organises digital creators meet ‘Origin Day’ in Hyderabad; Over 700 influencers, content creators turn up

On the occasion, Megastar Chiranjeevi and star actor Vijay Devarakonda, who were special invitees for Origin Day, took part in a candid interview that was live-streamed on over 100 digital creators' pages and channels across various platforms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 04:48 PM

Hyderabad: Over 700 digital creators and influencers turned-up to participate in ‘Origin Day’, the inaugural digital creators meet organised by the Telugu Digital Media Federation (TeluguDMF) held at HICC Novotel to facilitate networking , learning and celebrate the collective spirit and innovation of the digital content creator community, a press release said.

On the occasion, Megastar Chiranjeevi and star actor Vijay Devarakonda, who were special invitees for Origin Day, took part in a candid interview that was live-streamed on over 100 digital creators’ pages and channels across various platforms.

During the course of the live interview, Chiranjeevi along with Vijay Devarakonda also launched Telugu DMF Elite Membership card and Health Card, which were developed by TeluguDMF to nurture the health and professional growth of digital creators and their families.

The gala event not only facilitated networking and learning but also celebrated the collective spirit and innovation of the digital content creator community. With insightful discussions, interactive sessions, and a grand celebration of digital creativity, Telugu DMF said.

Reflecting on the achievements and the groundbreaking initiatives unveiled at Origin Day, it’s evident that the event has significantly contributed to the evolution of the digital content landscape. The Telugu Digital Media Federation’s vision of empowering digital creators has been vividly realized, paving the way for a future filled with endless possibilities for creativity and collaboration in the digital realm, Telugu DMF in a press release said.