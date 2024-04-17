Chitralayam Studios announces ‘Journey To Ayodhya’; film to be based on Ramayan

Headed by VN Aditya, a team is currently performing recce at Ayodhya and other places to finalise locations. Pre-production works of the film are going on at a rapid pace.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 05:44 PM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Chitralayam Studios has announced a new project ‘Production No 2’. Producer Venu Donepudi started the project with the working title ‘Journey To Ayodhya’, while young Director VN Aditya is providing the story.

Many iconic actors played Sita, Rama, Lakshmana and Hanuman in several remarkable ways, as numerous movies based on Ramayan were made earlier. Now, producer Venu Donepudi is embarking on a journey to bring the mythological epic to the big screen once again.

Headed by VN Aditya, a team is currently performing recce at Ayodhya and other places to finalise locations. Pre-production works of the film are going on at a rapid pace. According to the makers, renowned actors and technicians will be a part of this film, while the complete details of the film will be announced in the coming days.

Thammareddy Bharadwaja is supervising the production of this massive pan India project which is to be mounted with international standards. Currently, Chitralayam Studios along with People Media Factory is producing ‘Viswam’ starring Gopichand in Sreenu Vytla’s direction.