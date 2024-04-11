Watch: High-voltage first strike video of Gopichand, Sreenu Vaitla’s ‘Viswam’ out now

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 April 2024, 08:18 PM

Hyderabad: Gopichand and director Sreenu Vaitla offer a mass feast for Eid, by releasing the first strike video of Viswam. The high-voltage action entertainer #Gopichand32 is produced by Chitralayam Studios – Venu Donepudi and People Media Factory – TG Vishwa Prasad.

The first strike video opens with a wedding ceremony, as the with the bride and groom enter the venue which is abuzz with the festivities.

On the other hand Gopichand enters carrying a huge guitar case on his shoulder and walks towards the wedding venue. In a shocking turn of events, he pulls out a machine gun and he starts shooting the bride and groom, and all the guests at the wedding.

He then enjoys the food over there and says, “daane daane pe likha hai khane wale ka waam… ispe likha hai mera naam … (The name of the person eating is written on every grain… My name is written on it…).

Gopichand’s dialogue designates the grey facet of the character, much to the surprise of the audience as he looks ultra-stylish, sporting a light beard and with dark glasses on while entering the venue.

The first strike looks promising and one could say Sreenu Vaitla is back and with a bang as he presents Gopichand in a totally new character.

While KV Guhan’s craftsmanship is visible in each frame, Chaitan Bharadwaj’s score speaks volumes about how rich the film is technically.

Gopi Mohan who was associated with various hits of Sreenu Vaitla, has written the screenplay. Amar Reddy Kudumula is the editor, while Kiran Manne is the art director. The film’s female lead and other details are yet to be revealed.