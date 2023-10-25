Chiyaan Vikram shines as black Ops Specialist in ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ trailer

"The Basement", an unconventional team based in Chennai, operates beyond legal boundaries and established norms to accomplish its objectives. This group, likened to a cricket team, comprises a total of 11 members.

By IANS Updated On - 04:09 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram is rocking it out in the newly released trailer for his upcoming spy action thriller film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’, as he plays a black ops specialist.

The trailer features a bunch of cursing, explosions, high-octane action, romance, dark comedy, violence, and a whole analogy based around cricket. ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ follows the government creating a new black ops task force to deal with terror threats called ‘The Basement’, after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

An off-the-books rogue team that goes outside of the law or any convention to achieve its objectives, the ‘The Basement’ being based in Chennai and having a whole cricket analogy consists of a total of 11 members.

Out of these 11, Vikram who essays the character of John is a ‘specialist’, who deals in target killings, high profile assassinations, espionage, encounters and more. Featuring some very high production, the trailer looks much more rooted than the average spy film and instead of looking like ‘Pathaan’ or ‘War’, it has a darker and grittier feel.

This is stylistically somewhat similar to the British actor Timothy Dalton’s ‘James Bond’ movies which were noted for their far darker and more grounded tone. ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ has a very similar vibe, though it does have an over-the-top masala flavour as such dishing out an extravagant full course meal of thrills, action, and spice.

The trailer also portrays Vinayakan in a shady role. When he asks the spy team their name, the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ star sarcastically says: “Chennai Super Kings.” To this, the actor starts laughing and says: “Sir, you are super f***** funny!”

The actor’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ co-star R. Parthiban will also be featured as a government agent who forms the this new team.

Apart from Vikram, the film’s writer and director Gautam Vasudeva Menon also makes an appearance where he is narrating a cricket analogy, saying: “If you want to be like Sachin or Dhoni, then you have to make it to the ground to reach the international league. You must be able to bowl fast, and catch hard, poor fielding won’t do. Face the fast ball from the front, let the bouncer take his shot. You take it, or learn to dodge.”

Much like Kamal Haasan’s film ‘Vikram’ where he portrays the last of an elite off-the-books black ops team, ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ is similar in nature where it shows ‘The Basement’ going to various countries and assassinating high profile targets, with apparently an unlimited license to kill.

Chiyaan is emitting pure style, swag, and attitude as he looks full on battle-hardened, like an action killer with years of training. The first of a two-part film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yudda Kandaam’ is directed, produced and co-written by Gautam Vasudev Menon, and alongside Vikram stars Ritu Varma, R. Parthiban, Vinayakan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Simran, in pivotal roles. The movie will hit theatres on November 24, 2023.