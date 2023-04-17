Thangalaan making video released: Pa Ranjith brings the best out of Chiyaan Vikram

The makers of Thangalaan surprised Chiyaan fans with an exclusive making video from the sets along with a new poster of wishing Vikram a happy birthday.

Updated On - 11:43 AM, Mon - 17 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Thangalaan is one important film that Kollywood and Indian cinema are looking forward to. This has two primary reasons: one that the sensational filmmaker Pa Ranjith joined hands with the best versatile actor, Chiyaan Vikram, and the other that the film is set in the pre-independence period. Today comes a crazy update from Thangalaan.

It’s Chiyaan Vikram’s birthday today, and the makers of Thangalaan have a surprise for the Chiyaan fans. They released an exclusive making video from the sets of Thangalaan, along with a new poster of Vikram wishing him a happy birthday. The video is available on Junglee Music Tamil.

The exclusive making video shows the locations, sets, and characters in the world of Thangalaan. The world is completely raw and rustic since it is from the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The video also includes the making of costumes, properties, and the art work for the locations. Chiyaan Vikram’s looks and body transformation are absolutely phenomenal. Pa Ranjith also gave a small glimpse at the end of the making video, where it showcases how the action and war sequences can be in Thangalaan.

Thangalaan making video promises the audience a wholesome new experience of a raw world, rustic setup, and rugged characters. Pa Ranjith shows us an unseen new dimension of his lead character, as he always does. GV Prakash’s music also helps the audience by taking us into the world of Thangalaan.

Thangalaan is produced by Stuido Green and Neelam Productions. Parvathy Thiruvothu is the female lead. Malavika Mohanan and Pasupathi will be seen in special roles in the film. The production of Thangalaan is 80 percent complete, and it might get released towards the end of 2023.