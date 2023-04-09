‘Thangalaan’ video glimpse will release for Chiyaan Vikram’s birthday

'Thangalaan' is planned to be released in 2024. So far, the makers have released the look of Chiyaan Vikram with a small video byte.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Thangalaan’ is the upcoming film of the most versatile actor in Indian cinema, Chiyaan Vikram. We all know that Chiyaan Vikram is known for playing versatile roles, and the actor is set to prove it once again with ‘Thangalaan’, this time under the vision of director Pa Ranjith. We all know what kind of director Pa Ranjith is. He is a master at presenting raw emotions. So it would be very interesting to see Chiyaan Vikram through Pa Ranjith’s mind.

'Thangalaan' is planned to be released in 2024. Now, the makers are going to release an extended version of that on Vikram's birthday.

The makers of ‘Thangalaan’ made an announcement today with the release of a poster that they will release a special video glimpse of Chiyaan Vikram from ‘Thangalaan’ on his birthday, April 17. They call it a slice of flesh. Chiyaan fans are super excited to witness a glimpse of the versatile Vikram in this special video.

It is said from the sources that Chiyaan Vikram will be seen as a mining worker at Kolar Gold Fields, KGF, in the film. We need to wait until the release of the special glimpse to see if there is any truth to the news from the sources.

‘Thangalaan’ is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan are the female leads in the film. GV Prakash Kumar is the music director. UV Creations is presenting the film in Telugu.