Choreographer Raju along with contestant Asif emerges as the winner of aha’s ‘Dance Ikon’

Emerging as the winner of aha’s ‘Dance Ikon’ after battling 12 other aspirants, Asif and Raju reached many unprecedented highs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Their eyes were fierce with passion, and their hearts swirled fiery beats. A rhythm lived in their souls and translated into dance as it reached their feet. The contestants have toiled for 13 long weeks over pure dancing and mesmerised audiences and judges with many innovative themes.

Asif and his choreographer Raju proved that no dance style is too complicated. Emerging as the winner of aha’s ‘Dance Ikon’ after battling 12 other aspirants, Asif and Raju reached many unprecedented highs. While Asif walked away with the prize money of Rs 20 lakh and the sought-after ‘Dance Ikon’ trophy, as promised, Raju got a chance to choreograph for a top Telugu actor.

The winner announcement was held on the ‘Dance Ikon’ sets, where Asif and Raju were presented the trophy by the Judges and the producers.

Staying true to this show’s theme, the ‘Dance Ikon Grand Finale’ was hotter, bolder, and fierier. The gala evening witnessed some remarkable performances by contestants in the presence of Telugu cinema’s suave producers who are the owners of the contestants – Allu Aravind (Geetha Arts), Ravi Shankar (Mythri Movie Makers), Bapineedu (SVCC), Hanshitha (SVC) and Naga Vamsi (Sithara Entertainments). The producers raised the finalists’ energy levels as the participants reached the finish line.

Ecstatic over the victory, choreographer Raju said, “Words can’t begin to describe what ‘Dance Ikon’ means to me. Dance is my passion, my one true love, and today, it has brought me to a new destination and labelled me as the winner of this amazing reality show! I would like to thank my contestant Asif for standing by me throughout my journey, my fellow choreographers for challenging me at every point, and the judges for inspiring me week after week to give ‘Dance Ikon’ my very best. Thank you, viewers, and aha, for making my aspiration a reality.”