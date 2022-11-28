Five enthralling cop thrillers to watch across streaming platforms

Bollywood has produced some of the finest crime thrillers that have taken the experience of cinema to a new high.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: The good old ‘cat and mouse’ chase has remained a fan favourite and the adrenaline rush of what will happen next keeps audiences glued to their screen right till the very end.

Bollywood has produced some of the finest crime thrillers that have taken the experience of cinema to a new high. If you’re looking for a high-octane film to watch this weekend, here are some top choices across Sony MAX, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Prime Video and Zee5.

HIT: The First Case

‘HIT: The First Case’ is a remake of the popular 2020 Telugu film of the same name. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, the film takes viewers through the life of Vikram, a cop who works with the Homicide Intervention Team. While he is battling with his own traumatic past, the stakes get high when a girl called Preethi mysteriously disappears and Vikram is assigned to solve the case at any cost. The high-octane thriller is currently streaming on Netflix.

Ugly

Starring Ronit Roy, Vineet Kumar Singh and Rahul Bhat, ‘Ugly’ takes viewers through the story of Rahul, a struggling actor, who searches for his daughter, Kali, after she goes missing. Soon, he and Bose, her stepfather who is also a policeman, begin to accuse each other of kidnapping her. The film received critical applause and was loved by audiences upon its release and emerged to be a cult classic. Fans can stream ‘Ugly’ on Zee5.

Article 15

‘Article 15’ is the story of an upright city-bred police officer launches an attack against the caste system after caste-based discrimination and other crimes are dismissed in rural India. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role and will keep fans captivated till the very end and acquaint them with the shocking condition of the rural society. ‘Article 15’ is available to stream on Netflix.

Talvar

Starring late Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma, ‘Talvar’ is the story of a hardened cop who deals with three conflicting perspectives involving a brutal double murder. The case is complicated as the prime suspects are the parents who supposedly killed their teenage daughter. The film is filled with high-octane twists and turns, and is available on stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Operation Parindey

‘Operation Parindey’ is based on the story of a 2016 jailbreak in which 6 inmates escape from Delhi’s safest jail. Prisoner chief Monty Singh is plotting a major terrorist attack in the country. Manoj is given the responsibility to stop and catch Monty. The film that stars Amit Sadh and Rahul Dev in prominent roles is available to stream on Zee5.