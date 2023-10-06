Christian prayer hall vandalised in Thane; objectionable words written on door

The complainant stated that when she reached the prayer hall on Thursday morning, she found mud smeared on the entrance board of the premises and the Cross was also defaced.

By PTI Published Date - 12:57 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Representational Image

Thane: A prayer hall of the Christian community was allegedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at a premises used as a prayer hall by the community in Tulsidham locality of the city, an official said.

Based on a complaint, an offence under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Thursday, the official said.

The complainant stated that when she reached the prayer hall on Thursday morning, she found mud smeared on the entrance board of the premises and the Cross was also defaced, he said.

Some window panes were smashed, and wires of the air conditioner and electric meters were damaged, the official said, adding that a banner with objectionable words was put up on the door of the premises.

The police are probing the matter and no arrests have been made in this connection so far, he said.