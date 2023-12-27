Christmas Extravaganza: Aparna 17 degrees North Club celebrates Christmas in elite style

On the eve of Christmas, 17 Degrees North Club transformed into a winter wonderland, hosting an exclusive Christmas event that set a new standard for holiday celebrations in the city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:23 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: In the heart of exclusivity, 17 Degrees North Club, the recently launched gem in the crown of APARNA Constructions in Mokila, Hyderabad, hosted an unforgettable Christmas event. The club, known for its discerning selection of members, curated a celebration mirroring the sophistication and diversity of its elite audience.

On the eve of Christmas, 17 Degrees North Club transformed into a winter wonderland, hosting an exclusive Christmas event that set a new standard for holiday celebrations in the city. The members were treated to an enchanting evening filled with a Live Concert, DJ band, festive decorations, and an array of engaging activities that added an extra layer of merriment.

As the night unfolded, members revealed in the festive spirit, dancing to the beats of the DJ band and participating in joyous celebrations. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the club’s commitment to providing an unparalleled experience was evident in every detail.

The most happening members-only club prides itself on being a sanctuary for the chosen few, a haven for those who appreciate exclusivity. A niche-specific audience is the hallmark of 17 Degrees North, and the stringent filtration process ensures that only the most elite minds find their place within its walls.

Mr. R Ramakrishna, Vice President – operations of the club, expressed excitement about the future, highlighting that 17 Degrees North Club is not just a venue; it’s a lifestyle. He said, “17 Degrees North is not just a club; it’s a carefully cultivated community of the best minds.” Regular events are set to become the norm, promising a continuous stream of curated experiences for its members. The club has enlisted renowned and experienced chefs in the culinary world to guarantee a fine dining experience like no other.

“Our goal is to create an unparalleled community. We are not just a club; we are a family of like-minded individuals. Whether it’s the realms of health, technology, finance, IT Sector, hospitality, or real estate, each sector is prominently featured in the distinguished gathering of events like the one that happened for Christmas.” While talking about the members’ acceptance, “ The selection process is rigorous, ensuring that we have the right minds that contribute to the diverse tapestry of our community. The journey ahead holds even more spectacular events, and we are thrilled to see 17 Degrees North Club grow to the next level,” Mr. Ramakrishna remarked.

The Christmas event was just a glimpse of what’s to come. The club has already planned a series of exclusive activities for its members to ring in the New Year and celebrate Makar Sankranti with style and grandeur. Additionally, the recent launch of a state-of-the-art Bowling Alley and cutting-edge VR Gaming facility further exemplifies the club’s commitment to adding unparalleled value to its members’ experiences. 17 Degrees North Club members can anticipate a calendar full of sophisticated events that reflect the club’s unwavering dedication to offering a lifestyle beyond compare.

In the world of 17 Degrees North Club, every event is an opportunity to create memories, foster connections, and celebrate life in the company of the best minds. As the club grows from strength to strength, its members can undoubtedly look forward to a future filled with excitement, sophistication, and the epitome of exclusivity.