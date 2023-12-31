Nexgen Falcons clinches U-12 Christmas Cup

Nexgen Falcons defeated St Martin's Cricket Academy by 12 runs in the final to clinch the under-12 Christmas Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Winners Nexgen Falcons team members after their triumph on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Nexgen Falcons defeated St Martin’s Cricket Academy by 12 runs in the final to clinch the under-12 Christmas Cup held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

St Martin’s bowlers Sushen Katepally and AVSS Aditya picked up three wickets each to restrict Nexgen for 124 runs in 20 overs. In reply, St Martin’s Cricket Academy could only manage 112/5. C Akshith top-scored with 29 runs.

Also Read Telangana’s Nishka clinches gold at Junior Nationals Artistic Gymnastic Championship

Brief Scores: Final: Nexgen Falcons: 124 in 20 overs (Vivaan 27; Sushen Katepally 3/23, AVSS Aditya 3 /22) bt St Martin’s Cricket Academy 112/5 in 20 overs (C Akshith 29); Awards: Best batsmen of the series: Vivaan, Best bowler of the series: Sushen Katepally, Best fielder of the series: Laksh, Player of the final: Anirudh, Player of the series: Vivaan