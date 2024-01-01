Telugu NRI community felicitates Haj pilgrim on foot in Saudi

Noushad, who reached Saudi on foot, felicitated by SATA in Riyadh.

Jeddah: The Telugu NRI community that comprises people from Hindu, Muslim and Christian religions in Saudi Arabia has exemplified the unity of Indians with a heartwarming gesture.

The Telugu community celebrated Christmas in a unique way by felicitating a Muslim youth, who reached Saudi Arabia on foot covering a distance of nearly 7,800 kilometres to perform Haj.

Noushad, a 25-year-old from Uppinangady, Karnataka, undertook an ambitious journey from Karnataka to Makkah, entered Saudi Arabia recently and was felicitated at a Christmas event organized by the Telugu NRI organization, SATA on Friday evening at Riyadh.

His trek, initiated in January 2023, is not just an Islamic pilgrimage but a testament to determination and the pursuit of dreams against challenges.

“In India, all along the way everywhere I was offered food and hospitality by Hindus, also supported by the Christian community on the way. This was the beauty of India,” Noushad told the audience.

“I am touched by the gesture shown by the Indian community irrespective of caste and creed in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Various Christian prayer groups in the capital participated in the event which was organized by SATA and coordinated by D. Yerranna and Usha. Edward William Kunta, exclusively flew from Vizag to deliver a lecture on the occasion.

The scene of nativity, the birth of Jesus, is an important feature of most Christmas functions, and was decorated by a traditional Hindu women group led by Sucharita and Geeta, who were in the forefront for conducting a shloka quiz, the first ever in the Middle East in Saudi.

Geeta, who serves traditional Telugu delicious food to many Hindu families during Kartika masam, also prepared food for Christmas.

Mohammed Samiuddin along with other Muslims volunteered their services for the event.

“We equally share the joy or sorrow of the community irrespective of their religious domain,” said Muzzamil Shaikh and Ranjith Chetluri.