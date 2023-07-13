Christopher Nolan and cast share thoughts about ‘Oppenheimer’ in an exclusive IMDb BTS segment

Find out what Christopher Nolan and his stellar ensemble comprising the likes of Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt had to say about the film.

Published Date - 04:54 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

“I’ve been interested in Oppenheimer’s story for a long time. At some point, I learnt this key piece of information that in the lead-up to the Trinity test, they were dealing with the minimal possibility that when they pushed that button, it would set fire to the atmosphere of the Earth and destroy the entire planet. And yet, they pushed that button. I wanted to take the audience into that extraordinary moment in human history,” said writer, director, and producer Christopher Nolan. “Cillian playing Oppenheimer was the film’s centrepiece, but I knew he would need an extraordinary ensemble around him.”

Producer Emma Thomas revealed, “The world that ‘Oppenheimer’ inhabits is filled with rockstar scientists, and because we have such talented actors, you really buy that.”

Actor Florence Pugh, who essays the role of American psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, said, “It felt like I was playing sports with some of the best athletes. Everyone has come to set knowing they were hired because Chris thought they did a good job. This goes for the crew as well.”

Cillian Murphy said, ‘”Oppenheimer’ is profound and told in a very human way.”

Matt Damon added, “This is arguably the most important story of our times. Stakes couldn’t be any higher. The film speaks to Chris and the way he directs. All of the energy goes around the camera.”

Actor Robert Downey Jr., who plays the legendary philanthropist Lewis Strauss, said, “Everything Christopher Nolan has done, has been in preview to this. This is a definitive moment in the history of modern filmmaking. Do yourself a favour and watch it on a screen as big as possible.”

As Emily Blunt, who plays Kitty, Oppenheimer’s wife, says, “This is not a film. It is an experience.”

