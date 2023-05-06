Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to release on July 21

The film is based on the life events of Robert Oppenheimer, who is called as the father of the atomic bomb

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan is known for his unique filmmaking and complex storytelling. After delivering some classic masterpieces like The Batman film series, Inception, Interstellar, and Dunkirk, Nolan is coming with a biographical film for the first time with the title Oppenheimer. The film is based on the life events of Robert Oppenheimer, who is called as the father of the atomic bomb.

The film Oppenheimer is going to be released on July 21 in theatres across the world. The film features Cillian Murphy in the lead role alongside a stellar cast including Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh. The film revolves around the events that happened during the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Christopher Nolan, who is well-known for his props and practical special effects instead of CGI, did the same for the atomic bomb shots in Oppenheimer. This is really exciting for the audience to witness such masterful film-making by Nolan. The film was shot on an IMAX camera and will give the audience an unbelievable experience on screen.