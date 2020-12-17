Christopher Walken: I don’t have a cellphone or a computer

During an interview via Zoom on “The Late Show”, Walken told the host: “Somebody had to come and set this up because I don’t have a cellphone or a computer.”

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actor Christopher Walken is not big on technology, and he says he does not own a cellphone or a computer.

The host asked if Walken had a moral reason for avoiding technology, reports ew.com.

“No, no. I just got to it too late. I think I’m right at a certain age where it just passed me by. And I never got involved in it because it would be strange to have any 10-year-old be much better at it than I am,” the 77-year-old replied.

The actor continued saying that cellphones were like watches because “if you need one, somebody else has got it”.

He also said he has never sent an email or texted or been on Twitter.

“Sometimes on a movie they’ll give me a cell phone, but it’s more so that they can find me … like a tracking collar. If I want to use it, someone has to dial it for me, that kind of a thing,” said Walken.