“Chuttamalle” mesmerizes fans with visual splendor

The on-screen chemistry between Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are palpable, making the song even more delightful.

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 6 August 2024, 03:33 PM

Still from the song

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated second single from “Devara: Part 1,” titled “Chuttamalle,” is creating waves among fans. This romantic track features Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR, who look great together on screen. The song has alluring visuals and stunning dance moves created by Bosco Martis.

The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and vocals by Shilpa Rao, promises to be a chartbuster.

Directed by Koratala Shiva and produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film features Jr.NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in leads. “Devara” marks Jhanvi’s debut in Telugu films. Other notable actors like Saif Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, and Shine Tom Chacko are also part of the film.

“Chuttamalle” is not just loved for its music but also for its stunning visuals. The song captures picturesque locations that add to its romantic feel. The on-screen chemistry between Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are palpable, making the song even more delightful.

“Devara: Part 1” is NTR’s 30th film, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release as this is NTR’s next after RRR. With music by T-Series, the film is set to roar big in the industry.