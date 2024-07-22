Jr NTR to begin second schedule of action spectacle ‘War 2’ on Aug 18

The actor is completing his commitments for 'Devara' before starting his second schedule of War 2, say sources

By IANS Updated On - 22 July 2024, 12:49 PM

Mumbai: Superstar Jr NTR, who was last seen in the global cinematic hit ‘RRR’, is set to begin the second schedule of his upcoming action spectacle ‘War 2’.

The film also features Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Jr NTR will return to Mumbai to start the film’s second schedule on August 18. ‘War 2’, which is a part of the YRF spy-universe, is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

A source close to the development said: “Jr NTR is completing his commitments for ‘Devara‘ before starting his second schedule of ‘War 2’. He will make a swashbuckling start with a huge action sequence planned around him. Ayan is going to present Jr NTR in a never-seen-before avatar in ‘War 2’, and this schedule will see the director film those portions.”

The source further mentioned, “Jr NTR is a huge pan-India superstar, and Ayan knows he has to play to the gallery by presenting him as a larger-than-life figure in ‘War 2’. He is leaving no stone unturned to do the same. Jr NTR will have a ferociously physical schedule starting August 18 in Mumbai.

No one is talking about this schedule as they are under strict instructions not to divulge anything. ‘War 2’ is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘War’, which starred Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent gone rogue, and action star Tiger Shroff in dual roles. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand, who is known for ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Fighter’.