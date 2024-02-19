CIO association Hyderabad chapter conducts National Technology Conclave

Hyderabad hosted National Technology Conclave, highlights role of CIOs in driving innovation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 02:06 PM

Hyderabad: The CIO Association Hyderabad Chapter conducted the National Technology Conclave on February 17 at Westin Hotel here.

Mohan Reddy, Founder, CMD & Board Member of Cyient, M Srinivs Rao, CEO T-Hub and more than 100 CIOs from big companies across India have attended the event. Around 30 partners have participated with their stalls and presentations.

CIOKlub is the The largest Association of CIOs in India, run by the CIOs and for the CIOs with 17 Chapters and 1600+ members in India and abroad.

The President of the CIOKlub Hyderabad Chapter, Rami Reddy and his team addressed the gathering of 100+ CIOs who are representing prestigious companies across India.

Speaking about the contribution; Hyderabad has made towards the growth of Information Technology and also highlighted the Vision and role of CIOKlub in Knowledge sharing and Technological advancement in the state.

It was also explained as to how the chapter contributed to the continuous professional education of the CIOs in the areas of Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Technologies, IT & Cyber Security Strategy, ISO 27001 training etc. on one side and recreational activities through events like Family Event, Golf Club Event and through Marathons.

Mohan Reddy, Founder, CMD & Board Member of Cyient, in his keynote addressed, emphasized the role of CIOs in the IT industry, importance of Governance and keeping pace with the technology changes. MSR explained the necessity of innovation and CIOs involving in T-Hub activities. The vendors and partners have presented latest developments in the areas of AI, Cloud and Security. It was a productive and vibrant event.