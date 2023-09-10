CISF fire wing saves 21 people from building collapse site in Jharkhand

On Sunday morning at approximately 5:10 a.m., the Fire Wing of CISF Unit BSL Bokaro received a distress call reporting the collapse of a residential building, as stated by a senior CISF official.

By IANS Updated On - 06:12 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

New Delhi: The Fire Wing of CISF Unit BSL Bokaro saved the lives of 21 people, including women, who were trapped in the debris after a residential house collapsed in Bokaro city of Jharkhand CISF officials said on Sunday.

A senior CISF official said that at around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Fire Wing of CISF Unit BSL Bokaro received a call about the collapse of a residential building.

The caller reported that a few individuals were trapped in the debris of the building near Lal Chowk in Sector E in Bokaro.

“On receiving the information, CISF Fire Wing personnel promptly arrived at the scene and observed that a residential building had collapsed, with some civilians trapped in the debris. Fire Wing personnel immediately initiated a rescue operation, removing the debris and evacuating the trapped individuals,” said the official.

The official said that during the rescue operation, a total of 21 lives, including those of women and children, were saved by CISF Fire Wing personnel.