CISF offers special service at RGIA Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in collaboration with the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) here on Thursday launched a unique passenger service ‘Swarnim Sewa’ at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

The CISF has commenced ‘Swarnim Sewa’ with an objective to provide special service to the passengers in need of help at the airport for a pleasant experience. To facilitate the passengers, a team of CISF Swarnim Sewa personnel has been formed and deployed at the airport, who would be pro-actively helping out the passengers in need, round-the-clock.

This service will specially help passengers with reduced mobility, senior or elderly passengers travelling alone, pregnant women, women with infants, first time travellers and children travelling alone and other passengers in distress.

Such passengers will be assisted and escorted by CISF Swarnim Sewa personnel at all passenger touch points in the Passenger Terminal Building, where the passenger might face difficulties at departure gates, baggage check-in and security points.

The service was launched jointly by Aditya Mehta, renowned para-cyclist and founder of AMF Foundation, and Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, in the presence of MK Singh, DIG and Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO), CISF Unit, RGIA, and other senior officials.

