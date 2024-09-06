CISF trooper injured in accidental firing in J&K’s Poonch

CISF trooper identified as Constable Manish Verma sustained an accidental firearm injury in the wee hours of Friday in Jhalass Government Higher Secondary School in Haveli area of Poonch district.

By IANS Updated On - 6 September 2024, 02:04 PM

Jammu: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) trooper was injured on Friday in an accidental firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Poonch district.

Police said that a CISF trooper identified as Constable Manish Verma sustained an accidental firearm injury in the wee hours of Friday in Jhalass Government Higher Secondary School in Haveli area of Poonch district.

However, the exact circumstances of the accidental firing incident in which the trooper got hurt are yet to be determined.

“He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where doctors said his condition is stable. Police have taken cognisance of the incident”, the police said.

A large number of personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed on election duty in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu division.

Many Assembly constituencies in these two districts are going to vote in the first phase of J&K Assembly elections on September 18.

The additional deployment of CAPFs in the run up to the elections has been made in Poonch and Rajouri districts in light of some recent ambush attacks carried out by terrorists against the Indian Army, CAPFs and even civilians in the hilly districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Reasi and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

Security forces have been aggressively going for the terrorists in these districts after reports that a group of hardcore foreign mercenaries is hiding in the densely forested hilly areas of these districts.