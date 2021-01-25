Citizens to provide protection to women: Karimnagar CP

In a counselling session to the eveteasers, the CP said that there was no existence of human beings without women and that everybody should keep it in the mind and give respect them.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy said it was the responsibility of every citizen to protect single women, students and other women, who were being harassed by eve teasers.

Fifty two eveteasers detained by SHE teams since September last year were given counseling in front of their family members in a programme held on the commissionerate premises on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalasan Reddy advised the men to treat every woman as their family member and warned them that cases would be registered if they failed to change their attitude.

Warning that police cases would destroy their careers, Kamalasan Reddy said that students and private employees involved in eve teasing incidents were detained by SHE teams by using modern technology while moving among the public in civil dress. The videos captured by policemen would help them to provide evidences in the court, he added.

Special vigilance would be taken up in localities where students and women were teased. Advising the youth not to waste their lives by involving in eveteasing incidents, he warned that history sheets would be opened if they failed to change their attitude.

Informing that eveteasing incidents have come down in the district, CP appreciated SHE team members for their hard work.

On the occasion, he administered oath to the eve teasers against involvement in such incidents in the future. Out of 52, cases were registered against four persons while 17 were bound-over in front of Tahsildhars. Remaining persons were given counseling in front of their family members. Women police station CI and SHE teams in-charge, Damodar Reddy, SI Surender, ASI Vijayaramani and members of SHE teams were present.

