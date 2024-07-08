City-based Pulsus group announces AI-based pharma IT Hub at Ameenpur

The project will catalyze the healthcare and IT landscape, generating a significant economic impact by creating an estimated 50,000 jobs, the company in a press release said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 July 2024, 04:15 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Pulsus Group has announced the creation of an AI-based Pharma Healthcare IT Hub in Ameenpur, Sangareddy at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. The project will catalyze the healthcare and IT landscape, generating a significant economic impact by creating an estimated 50,000 jobs, the company in a press release said.

The project details were announced by Dr. Srinubabu Gedela, CEO and MD of Pulsus Group, at the recently held 73 IPC Congress, an annual event of Pharmacists in Hyderabad.

Early estimates suggest the hub to generate 10,000 direct positions within the hub itself and an estimated 40,000 indirect jobs through supporting industries and services.

“This AI-powered hub will be aligned with IPC congress theme “Role of Indian Pharma: For Global Wellbeing”. By integrating the most advanced AI, we aim to streamline processes, enhance precision in drug development, and improve patient outcomes,” Dr Srinubabu said

Located within the designated IT/ITeS Zone in Ameenpur, the hub has benefited from infrastructure and connectivity.

The key features of the project include innovative AI to enrich all aspects of pharma, from research and development to healthcare delivery and generate a sizable number of jobs, providing substantial employment opportunities for local residents.