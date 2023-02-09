Civic officer arrested for abetting suicide of wife

Hyderabad: A Municipal Commissioner in Telangana was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, police said on Thursday.

The woman was found hanging in their house on February 7, the police said.

Her mother lodged a complaint stating that her daughter was harassed for dowry by her husband and his family, they said.

Following the complaint, a case under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Dowry Prohibition Act against the Municipal Commissioner and five of his family was registered, a police official said.