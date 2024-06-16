Civil Services prelims paper balanced and simple, say aspirants

Several questions in the general studies paper-I, according to aspirants, were drawn from the NCERT textbooks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: Aspirants who took the Civil Services preliminary test here on Sunday found the question paper balanced and simple in comparison with previous tests. This could result in higher cut offs.

Several questions in the general studies paper-I, according to aspirants, were drawn from the NCERT textbooks. Significant questions were from geography, polity and current affairs areas, while not much focus was laid on history of India and Indian national movement.

Overall, 21 questions were from Indian polity and governance, 20 from current affairs, 18 from geography, 12 questions each from economic & social development, and general science, eight from history of India and Indian national movement, seven from environmental ecology and two questions from general knowledge.

“Compared to previous preliminary tests, this question paper was more balanced,” said Raghunand, an aspirant. According to aspirants, the paper II – civil services aptitude test had more questions from data sufficiency and number system.

“This time, the test has a balanced compilation of questions and aspirants have every reason to be happy with the paper. There were many questions from NCERT textbooks and the general tone of the questions was simple and manageable. A refreshing change from the previous years,” said Gopala Krishna, Director Brain Tree.

A total of 45,153 candidates registered for the Civils Prelims in Hyderabad. Of the total, 25,875 aspirants appeared for the paper -I and 25,661 took the paper – II at 99 centres in the city.

The results of prelims were likely to be released in the first week of July. This year, 1,056 vacancies were notified, which was higher than the previous years.