South Central Railway announces massive cancellation and divertion of trains

By Anil Kumar Updated On - 26 June 2024, 08:42 AM

Hyderabad: There is going to be a massive disruption in the movement of trains in the Kazipet-Balharshah section under the South Central Railway Zone from Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the SCR Divisional Manager, a total of 78 trains were canceled on different days due to the construction of a third line between Asifabad-Rechní Road stations. As many as 26 Express will be diverted. Trains will be canceled for a minimum of one day to a maximum of 11 days.

Cancelled Trains: Kagaznagar Express trains (No. 12757/12758) plying between Secunderabad-Sirpur Kagaznagar have been canceled from June 26 to July 6. Pune-Kazipet Express (No. 22151) on June 28 and July 5.. Kazipet-Pune Express (No. 22152) on June 30 and July 7. Hyderabad- Gorakhpur (No 02575) on June 28, Gorakhpur-Hyderabad (No. 02576) Express was canceled on July 30. Muzaffarpur-Secunderabad (No. 05293) on July 2, Secunderabad-Muzaffarpur (No. 05294) on July 27, Gorakhpur Jadcherla (No 05303) train on June 29, Jadcherla-Gorakhpur (No. 05304) trains on July 1 canceled. Three separate trains plying between Secunderabad-Raxaul on June 26, 27 and 28. Six separate trains plying between Secunderabad-Danapur on June 27, 28, 29 and July 1. Trains plying between Secunderabad-Subedarganj on June 27 and 29 have been cancelled. Redirection: Secunderabad-New Delhi (No. 12723) Telangana Express via Kazipet will be diverted via Nizamabad and Mudked on July 4, 5 and 6. Kazipet, Ramagundam, Manchiryala and Bellampalli stations have been removed from the route. New Delhi-Secunderabad (No. 12724) Telangana Express will run via Mudkhed, Nizamabad on July 3, 4 and 5. Bellampally, Manchiryala, Ramagundam and Kazipet stations have been removed from the route. Secunderabad- Nizamuddin (Delhi) and Nizamuddin-Secunderabad Duronto Express trains (No. 12285/12286) will be diverted via Nizamabad on July 4 and 5.