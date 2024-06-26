Telangana: Junior doctors temporarily suspend their indefinite strike

Agitating doctors say they will wait for governmentd orders and suspend there strike temporarily till Wednesday. We will resume strike on Thursday, if orders are not issued, they say

Published Date - 26 June 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) has temporarily put their indefinite medical strike in all the government teaching hospitals on hold for Wednesday.

The members of TJUDA, who had launched indefinite medical strike on Monday, said that they will wait for the State government to release Government Orders related to budget sanction for hostel buildings at Osmania Medical College and take-up construction of roads at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, on Wednesday.

“If the assured Government Orders are not released by Wednesday, then our medical strike will resume on Thursday, June 27,” the TJUDA members said.

Accordingly, all medical services including outpatient services, elective and ward duties in teaching hospitals will function normally on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the TJUDA held detailed discussions related to their demands with the Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr Vani and senior officials from the State Health Ministry.

“We were assured that the Government Orders related to budget sanction for taking-up hostel works at Osmania Medical College and Kakatiya Medical College will be released on Wednesday. Additionally, representatives from all district panels of TJUDA have been called for a meeting by the Health Minister, Damodar Raja Narasimha for holding further talks on Wednesday,” the TJUDA members added.