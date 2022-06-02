CJI lauds Telangana for decentralisation of power

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Thursday lauded the Telangana government’s efforts to ensure decentralisation of not only judicial services but also governance in the State through various initiatives.

Chief Justice Ramana was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 32 new district courts along with Chandrashekhar Rao at a virtual function here.

Extending greetings to the people of Telangana on State Formation Day, the CJI said Telangana had emerged as an ideal for the judiciary in the country. “The Telangana government has unveiled a new chapter in the country’s judicial history. It is heartening to note the good step taken towards decentralization of governance and legal services,” he said.

Stating that the number of judicial units in Telangana had gone up from 13 to 35 with the move, he said this was the first time in the country that the district judiciary has been decentralized on such a large scale. “As a son of the soil, I take pride in this moment,” he added.

In the past, former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao had introduced administrative reforms and introduced the mandal system, he observed, adding that the biggest reform in the two Telugu States on a large scale after that had taken place in judiciary now. “Both clients and lawyers should make good use of the opportunity,” he said.

Telangana was achieved amidst many apprehensions but all those doubts have been allayed successfully, Chief Justive Ramana said, and pointed out that the Chief Minister had realized that development of judiciary was also important for development of the State.

“Since Hyderabad is an IT hub, the High Court should explore the possibilities of making use of IT services,” Justice NV Ramana suggested.

In another significant remark, the CJI categorically stated that the judiciary does not work for the benefit of any particular individual. “In fact, one should bear in mind that the judiciary works relentlessly to protect the rights of the people as a constitutional obligation,” he said.

Chief Justice Ramana also pointed out that some people have been making distorted interpretations of recent court rulings. “It is not right to defame those working at the highest levels. Those who can’t set things right in the system should not comment on courts. The welfare of the people and society are important to the judiciary,” he said, and warned that pardoning the actions of those crossing the limits would be unconstitutional as well.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao thanked Chief Justice Ramana for extending all support to Telangana and said the State Government would provide all cooperation for the judicial department in the State.

Observing that the CJI had worked in the same High Court, the Chief Minister said the former spoke with the Central Government about increasing the number of High Court judges and accordingly the appointments were made.

He said lengthy meetings were held with the judicial officials recently for strengthening the lower judiciary and a few decisions were taken. When the CJI was approached for sanction of new district courts, he immediately approved setting up of the courts, the Chief Minister said.

The Government was prepared to provide the required staff and infrastructure to these courts, he assured.

“The Government also received reports that City Civil Courts and Rangareddy district Court were overloaded. We want to bifurcate these courts and if proposals are sent, the Government will approve them,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding the move would aid in delivering immediate justice to the people.