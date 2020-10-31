Clash between two TRS groups in Vemulawada

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Internal bickering in Vemulawada unit of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) came to fore on Saturday when two groups clashed with each other over protocol issue during the birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Valmiki organised in Vemulawada municipality.

The clash was broke out over the issue of garlanding statues between people supporting Chairperson Ramathirdapu Madhavi and Vice-Chairman Madhu Rajender. Setting aside Vice-Chairman, councilors began garlanding the statues of Vallabhai Patel and Valmiki after the Chairperson. Enraged over the incident, Rajender objected and entered into an argument with the Chairperson’s group. Following heated arguments, both the groups jostled with each other and abused each other in filthy language. Some other councilors, who were present at the spot, tried to convince the clashing groups but in vain.

