Class 10 student dies of snake bite in Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 04:16 PM

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: A class 10 student died of a snake bite at his residence in Dattappagudem village of Motkuru mandal of the district in the wee hours of Wednesday. The child was identified as Umesh.

According to reports, Umesh was bitten by a snake which entered the house in the wee hours. The family members, who noticed froth from his mouth, rushed him to Bhongir government hospital, but he died on the way.The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

