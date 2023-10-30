Basar temple priest bitten by a water snake

Staffers immediately shifted the priest to a primary health centre in Basar and then to a private hospital in Nizamabad for better medication

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:19 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Representational Image

Nirmal: A priest working with the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam was bitten by a snake while he was performing prayers at a sub-temple on the premises of the shrine in Basar on Monday. However, his medical condition is learnt to be stable with the snake being a non-venomous.

Sources said that the priest, Prasad, was bitten by a snake when he was performing prayers at Sri Dattatreya temple. Staffers immediately shifted him to a primary health centre in Basar and then to a private hospital in Nizamabad for better medication.

The priest was reportedly bitten by Chequered Keelback, a water snake which was not venomous as per officials of the shrine. However, the incident created a flutter among priests who requested authorities of the famed temple to take preventive measures.

Incidentally, the shrine is surrendered by large boulders, tiny hills and shrubs where various species of snakes could be inhabit. The snake dwelling in a nearby pond or tank may have slithered into the sub temple and bit the priest.