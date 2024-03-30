Class 10 boy dies in road mishap in Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 08:02 PM

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a Class 10 student died in a road accident in Patancheru late on Friday night. The victim was Sudeep Patnaik (15), a resident of Sitharamapuram Colony.

Since his mother was sick, Sudeep went to a medical shop on his bike to buy some medicine.

He is said to have crashed into a goods vehicle on the way back and died on the spot. Patnaik, who was studying in a local school, was writing his board examinations.