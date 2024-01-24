Girl dies of snake-bite in Mancherial

The daughter of Nikade Santosh, a farmer died, on the spot after a snake bite.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 January 2024, 07:31 PM

Mancherial: A four-year old girl died after being bitten by a snake at Laxmipur village in Vemanapalli mandal on Wednesday.

The daughter of Nikade Santosh, a farmer died, on the spot after a snake bite. Her parents, however, refused to provide details of the incident.

On January 13, another child, Kalpana (10) died after being bitten by a venomous snake when she was playing in Wankidi mandal centre of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Her parents rushed her to hospital, but she breathed her last on the way.