Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Girl Dies Of Snake Bite In Mancherial

Girl dies of snake-bite in Mancherial

The daughter of Nikade Santosh, a farmer died, on the spot after a snake bite.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 24 January 2024, 07:31 PM
Girl dies of snake-bite in Mancherial

Mancherial: A four-year old girl died after being bitten by a snake at Laxmipur village in Vemanapalli mandal on Wednesday.

The daughter of Nikade Santosh, a farmer died, on the spot after a snake bite. Her parents, however, refused to provide details of the incident.

On January 13, another child, Kalpana (10) died after being bitten by a venomous snake when she was playing in Wankidi mandal centre of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Her parents rushed her to hospital, but she breathed her last on the way.

Related News

Latest News