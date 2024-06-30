Class 7 girl student ends life in Hyderabad

Hatkari Rukitha (12) lived along with her parents and a younger sister in Lingampally, Kachiguda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 07:29 PM

Hyderabad: A class 7th girl student allegedly died by suicide at her house in Kachiguda on Saturday.

Hatkari Rukitha (12) lived along with her parents and a younger sister in Lingampally, Kachiguda. On Saturday afternoon, her father, Ganesh was going to attend a function and Rukitha wanted to accompany him. However, for some reasons, Ganesh did not take her along to the function.

Later, when her mother went out on some work, Rukitha sent her sister outside asking her to play with her friends. “She then latched the door from inside and hung herself to the asbestos roof iron rod in the room using a scarf,” said Kachiguda sub inspector, D Subhash.

The police registered a case and are investigating.

Hyderabad: A house wife died by suicide at her house in Attapur allegedly due to the harassment of her husband.

Fathima Bee (22), was married to Mohd Mahmood, and the couple with their two children, a daughter aged two years and a son aged around five months, stayed at Hakeem Hills in Attapur.

Fatima’s family members told the police that Mahmood frequently came home in an inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel with his wife over petty issues. “She allegedly slipped into depression over the harassment of her husband and hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the house,” said Attapur sub inspector, A Ashok. The police invoked Section 306 and 498 A of IPC against Mahmood.

Kamatipura: In another case, a businessman died by suicide at his house in Kamatipura area of old city due to financial problems on Saturday night.

K Sampath Kumar (34), a resident of Doodhbowli in Kamatipura was married ten years ago and the couple have two children aged 12 years and 14 years. On Saturday night, his wife who went out on some work, returned home to find Sampath Kumar hanging from the ceiling fan using a scarf.

On information, the police reached the house and shifted the body for postmortem examination to the mortuary. The family members of Sampath told the police that the man was facing financial problems and slipped into depression over it and might have ended his life over it.