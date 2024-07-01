GHMC’s EVDM is now HYDRA – Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection

Considering the fact that Hyderabad limits would increase further, the Chief Minister said GHMC, 27 Municipalities, Corporations and 33 Gram Panchayats surrounding it should be brought under HYDRA limits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 11:50 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to rename the GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) as Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection (HYDRA), besides extending its jurisdiction till the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at a meeting here on Monday.

During a meeting with Municipal Administration, HMDA and Musi River Front Development officials, the Chief Minister stressed on the need to empower HYDRA. Considering the fact that Hyderabad limits would increase further, the Chief Minister said GHMC, 27 Municipalities, Corporations and 33 Gram Panchayats surrounding it should be brought under HYDRA limits.

Necessary administrative changes to this effect should also be made, he directed the officials.

A DIG rank official would be functioning as Director, while SP rank officials should be appointed as Additional Directors. Special teams from GHMC, HMDA, HMWSSB, City traffic police and other departments should be appointed under the HYDRA, he directed.

“In addition to floods and untoward incidents, HYDRA should extend its services during all disasters and necessary restructuring should be done accordingly. It should handle all the problems faced by the citizens,” Revanth Reddy said.

HYDRA would be entrusted with key responsibilities of protecting lakes and ponds within the GHMC area spread over 2000 kms, and government properties from encroachment. These apart, it would extend its services in aspects pertaining to hoardings, flexis, drinking water pipelines, power supply lines, drainage lines, flood management and traffic regulation.

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to prepare a draft on the reorganization, personnel, duties, allocation of funds and responsibilities of the department.

Earlier, he instructed officials to expedite the Musi River Development Project works. He also wanted officials to take appropriate measures for restoring the buildings of historical importance and dilapidated structures in the city.

A presentation was made by GHMC officials on historic places like City Library, Ayurvedic Hospital near Charminar, Nizamia Observatory, and Gudimalkapur Lake. The Chief Minister suggested them to explore various ways to develop them as tourist destinations, besides identifying a few that can be linked under the Musi River Development Project.