Class 8 student found hanging in study hall of tribal residential school in Jinnaram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:53 AM, Wed - 2 November 22

Sangareddy: A Class 8 student was found hanging in the school study hall at the Tribal Residential School in Jinnaram Mandal headquarters.

Malavath Sailendra Kumar, 14, had reportedly played with his friends in the hostel till 5.30 PM on Tuesday. After dinner, Sailendra left his room and after 10 pm, was found hanging in the study hall by the watchman Narasimhulu.

Sailendra reportedly informed his younger brother, who was also studying in the school, that he would not be seen from the next day.

The family members have alleged that Sailendra died due to the negligence of the staff at the school. Following a complaint, the Jinnaram Police are investigating.

The body was shifted to the Area Hospital Patancheru for autopsy.