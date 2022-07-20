Gang looting locked out industries nabbed by Sangareddy Police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

SP M Ramana Kumar is talking to news reporters in Sangareddy on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police have busted a gang that was looting the locked out industries in Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts.

The IDA Bollaram Police and Jinnaram Police led by Inspector Surendar Reddy and Venu Kumar have nabbed the seven-member inter-district gang and seized Rs. 4.84 lakh in cash, two autos, a goods auto, and several instruments used for stealing the valuables from the industries. The accused were also habitual offenders of stealing copper coils from transformers at agriculture fields. Such incidents were reported under Zaheerabad, Jharasangam,Chiragpally, Raikode and Haddanur Police Station limits.

Speaking to news reporters in Sangareddy on Wednesday, SP M Ramana Kumar said there were 26 such cases reported against the seven-member gang in different Police Stations in Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts. Following information, the IDA Bollaram and Jinnaram Police have way-laid on Gaddapotharam to Jinnaram road on Tuesday night.

The seven-member gang was going in two autos and Goods auto carrying a huge amount of copper in the vehicles. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that they were going to sell the copper in Balkampet. Meanwhile, the Police have also found that 12 other members who worked with them were absconding. Further investigation is on. Patancheru DSP Bheem Reddy and others were present.