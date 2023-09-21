Class 9 student in UP dies of heart attack in class

09:00 AM, Thu - 21 September 23

Lucknow: A class 9 student of a Lucknow school collapsed due to a suspected heart attack in the classroom and was later declared dead on arrival in the hospital.

The school, in a statement, said that it stands with the child’s family in this difficult time and is ready to fully cooperate with any investigation. Fourteen-year-old Atif Siddiqui, a class 9 student of City Montessori School, Aliganj branch, fainted during chemistry class on Wednesday.

He was immediately taken to a nearby private nursing home by the school teacher and school nurse in a car. By then, the child’s father had also been informed over the phone and he too reached there. “When the child did not regain consciousness despite the doctor giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) several times, we were informed that the child had probably suffered a heart attack and should be immediately taken to Lari Cardiology Hospital,” said Rishi Khanna, spokesperson for CMS.

“The teacher and nurse took the child to Lari hospital with an oxygen cylinder in the ambulance provided by the medical centre. On reaching the cardiology emergency, doctors declared the child dead,” he said.

“The child was declared dead on arrival. The cause of death shall be made clear with autopsy,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson KGMU. ADCP (North) Abijith R Shankar said, “The child developed breathlessness while attending his class following which he fainted. The school authority rushed him to Lari Hospital where he was declared dead. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. His body has been sent for postmortem. Further legal action is being initiated in this case.”