Class X student receives appreciation from district collector

Impressed by his inventions, Azeem said the district administration will consider using the automatic street light device in all the villages.

By | Published: 5:08 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Edulapuram Shashidhar, a 10th class student of the Dobbalapahad Model School, who developed an automatic device for switching on and off street lights, has come in for appreciation from District Collector Mohammad Abdul Azeem.

What should come as an encouraging gesture for Shashidhar is that the Collector has directed the Mahamutharam Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) P Anjaneyulu to take steps to install the device in all the Gram Panchayats in the mandal so as to reduce electricity bills.

Also read Class X student from Bhupalpally designs automatic switch for streetlights

‘Telangana Today’ had published a report story about Shashidhar’s development of the power-saving device in these columns on October 4.

A native of Azam Nagar village in Bhupalpally mandal, Shashidhar set up this device at Madharam village in Mahamutharam mandal recently and won laurels from the people as the device automatically detects presence or absence of sunlight and shuts off the main system controlling street lights. The cost of the device is just Rs 1,600.

Meanwhile, Shashidhar along with his Physical Science teacher A Rajendraprasad met the District Collector Azeem at the collectorate here on Monday following an invitation from the collector’s office and explained his other inventions including ‘on and off switch for water tank’, wireless tester, automatic hand sanitizer, and a voltage-converter and their functioning.

Impressed by his inventions, Azeem said the district administration will consider using the automatic street light device in all the villages. He also directed the officials concerned to set up a science project centre at the Dobbalapahad Model School to facilitate Shashidhar carry out more experiments.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .